Red Cross Experiencing Blood Donation ‘Crisis’

SACRAMENTO — The Red Cross says it is in a blood donation “crisis.”

2017’s hurricanes across the country, as well as wildfires in many states, including California, along with the current wintry weather on the East Coast has forced the nonprofit to cancel 150 blood drives.

The Red Cross says because of the cancellations, 5,500 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected.

“All blood is needed, but right now, we need negatives to come in, A negatives, B negatives, and O negatives,” says Amy Perreira with the Red Cross.

A Red Cross donation bus was parked in the parking lot of the California Bureau of Real Estate near Cal Expo Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Heather Nishimura is an employee at the bureau. She says she donated for the first time Tuesday because of an experience last year.

“My husband had to have a transfusion last year, so it just opened my eyes and watching that process, and wondering what would we have done if that wasn’t available to him,” Nishimura said.

The Red Cross provides information on its website about where you can donate.