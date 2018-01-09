Sacramento Soaring with Success of ‘Lady Bird’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Writer/Director Greta Gerwig has referred to the movie, "Lady Bird," as her "love letter to Sacramento." And now California's Capital City is enjoying a noticeable bump in notoriety, thanks the the Golden Globe-winning success of the film.

"The national press that it's generating is huge," said Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa in an email conversation with FOX40. "Publicly we couldn't afford to buy. Travel & Leisure did a feature on it right after it won--that's a publication that hasn't featured Sacramento much in the past. It's attracting attention from outlets that haven't paid us enough attention prior to the film. LA Times did a great piece that talked about the film and about us being the Farm to Fork Capital. It's helped to elevate all of our attributes. It is painting a great narrative for our city and we're welcoming it, and leveraging it, with open arms."

Tourism web site, visitcalifornia.com even has instructions for a self-guided "Lady Bird" tour, directing visitors to locations featured in the movie.

The manager of Thrift Town on El Camino Avenue tells FOX40 the store is seeing a boost in business thanks to being prominently featured in the movie. Many people are taking selfies inside the store and posting them to social media. And according to Thrift Town's corporate office, all Sacramento area Thrift Town stores are noticing an increase in sales since the movie came out.

Many people have also been taking pictures of a big blue house in Sacramento's "Fabulous Forties" neighborhood, the exterior of which was used in the movie. Homeowner Chris Wood, an attorney with Dreyer Babich Buccola Wood Campora, says all the scenes featuring the house were shot in a single day in the summer of 2016. The Wood family enjoyed the experience.

"And from the top down everybody was really polite and respectful, and I would do it again in a heartbeat," Wood said.

And the Wood family doesn't mind at all that fans of the movie have been driving by to see their home's exterior. Chris is thankful that people have been respectful of their property, admiring it from the street and sidewalk. In some cases, he has had to reassure them that it's okay to photograph the outside.

"A couple times we've told them, 'Hey, you can stop, take a picture, take your time. You don't have to be embarrassed or shy.' Everybody's been wonderful about it. It's been a great experience."