Olivia is out at St. Francis High School with Golden Globe Winner Greta Gerwig's former drama teacher and classmate as they talk about the excitement of seeing "Lady Bird" showcase the city of Sacramento and go on to win a Golden Globe.
St. Francis Reacts to Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” Golden Globe Win
