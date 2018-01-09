Woman Found Dead in South Land Park Home Identified as Recently Married Attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The woman found dead inside a South Land Park home has been identified.

A photo on Susan Roberts' Facebook page shows her on her wedding day a little more than two years ago. The one-time active attorney, friends say, had spent years working in adoption and foster child law.

"I got a little one on the way in a couple months. I definitely wanted her to see him, even if she wanted to babysit or anything like that. That goes a long way for me because I don't trust people like that," neighbor Joe Pantoja said.

The man Roberts married in September 2015 is Mark Long. Long is now accused of murder.

Long was arrested in the couple's home on Nevis Court, after police were called to do a welfare check because Susan hadn't been heard from in an unusually long time.

"When our officers got there, they began their investigation and they came across some safety concerns we had which necessitated calling out the SWAT team and crisis negotiators," Sacramento Police spokesperson Eddie Macauley said.

Officers eventually made it inside, arrested Long, and discovered Roberts' body amidst an especially difficult crime scene.

"Beyond surprised. And obviously we don't have all the details," Pantoja said. "I don't even know if I want all the details at point."

Police have not said the cause of death or whether they recovered any weapons from the home, as they seek to build the strongest possible case against Long.