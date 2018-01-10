Bill Would Require CSU, UC Campuses to Provide ‘Plan B’ Pill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A controversial bill making its way through the State Legislature would require California State University and University of California campuses to provide "abortion by medication."

These medications include morning-after pills like Plan B. SB 320 would bring them to campuses by 2022.

Senator Connie Leyva, D-Chino, authored the bill which is currently on its way to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"Medicated abortion is so much safer and easier than a surgical abortion," Leyva said. "Having access there at campus is critical."

Critics say it's dangerous.

"This is an unsafe procedure," Anna Arend, a spokesperson for Students for Life of America, told FOX40. "Women will be in their dorm rooms, taking the second pill in the abortion procedure, experience side effects, that could lead to hemorrhaging, sepsis."

Supporters of SB 320 argue that many students needing the pills don't have access to healthcare off campus, or transportation to get there.

Arend doesn't think that's a strong argument.

"Public transportation, with Uber, with all the means we have to access these, as well as campus friends, there are ways to get rides to abortion providers," she said.

Sen. Leyva assured Senate Education Committee members Wednesday the $13 million needed to kick off the program, training and new equipment would be footed by private sponsors.

Wednesday's hearing came about nine months after UC Davis made headlines for having a vending machine that sold contraceptives and the Plan B pill. Leyva's bill passed the committee 3-2.