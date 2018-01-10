CHP Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Motorcyclist, FedEx Truck

SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after a crash involving a FedEx big rig.

The crash happened near Gerber and Power Inn roads about 9:40 p.m.

According to the CHP, the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Power Inn when they rear-ended a vehicle. The rider was ejected from the bike and landed under a FedEx big-rig.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The intersection is closed while the CHP investigates.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.