Dixon native Juliana Wynkoop, a travel Youtuber known as "Tourist to Local", has made it to the the Top 50 people vying for their dream job in Cancun.

Cancun.com - a tourism website promoting the Mexican resort city - launched a campaign to find its next Cancun Experience Officer. The winner will act as the face of Cancun.com for at least six months, traversing the city’s beaches, urban destinations and natural wonders—and telling the world all about it.

To vote, click HERE.