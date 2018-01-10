Dreamers Remain Hopeful After Judge’s Ruling Blocks End of DACA Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The legal fight for Dreamers seemed to get a little easier this week, while at the same time, becoming much more confusing for Dreamers themselves.

Wednesday, a federal judge ordered a temporary halt of the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program.

President Donald Trump also, very publicly, expressed strong support for finding a solution to the DACA issue, and went even further, suggesting Congress could achieve some sort of comprehensive immigration reform. This happened during a meeting at the White House with several Democratic and Republican members of congress present.

This signaled an apparent shift in tone from the White House on the status of Dreamers, but Dreamers locally are still skeptical about their status in the U.S. under a Trump Administration.

"It should be a bill of love. Truly. A bill of love," Trump said.

Evangelista, a Dreamer who grew up in Auburn, is one of a handful of Dreamers in Washington, D.C., this week lobbying members of Congress to find permanent protections and solutions for DACA.

"They both agree there needs to be a solution. So it's hopeful to hear that," Evangelista said.

"The president campaigned on anti-immigration, but in the past, he's actually been vocal about having a heart for Dreamers," he added.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra also pressured Congress and the White House to do more for Dreamers, after praising the federal judge's ruling that effectively reverses the decision to end DACA temporarily.

"You can fight city hall or the Oval Office. And if you do it the right way, in this country at least, you can win," Becerra said.

"The real question now turns to congress, and the president. Will they act?" he added.