Man Accused in South Land Park Murder Appears in Court

SACRAMENTO -- The man accused of murder after his wife was found did inside their South Land Park home this week has been formally charged.

Mark Long faces one count of murder. He did not enter a plea on Wednesday.

Long was arrested in the home he shared with his wife, Susan Roberts, on Nevis Court, after police were called to do a welfare check because Susan hadn't been heard from in an unusually long time.

Investigators have not said the cause of death or whether they recovered any weapons from the home. Court documents say Roberts died on Jan. 3. Long was arrested the following Monday.

Jan Williams was a friend of Roberts and came to Long's arraignment Wednesday from Shingle Springs.

"It's really tough because all of Susan's friends, myself, we're all still in disbelief that this could happen," Williams said.

Williams says her friend will be remembered fondly and missed.

"She was so intelligent, she was brilliant, she was so funny. She was the light off the room when she was with people," Williams said.

Judge Richard Sueyoshi did not allow cameras to show Long's face in the courtroom.

At his arraignment, Long did not speak. He appeared to need to brace himself with his hands on the bars of the cell inside the courtroom.

Long will return to court on Jan. 24. There was no discussion of bail at the hearing.