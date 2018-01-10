Modesto Police Searching for Early 2000s Model Honda Civic in Fatal Hit-and-Run

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision on Tully Road between Palmilla Drive and Snyder Avenue.

Around 5:30 a.m. a jogger called authorities to report a man sleeping in the entrance of Big Valley Church on Tully Way.

When police arrived they found the man unresponsive with visible injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the investigation has revealed the victim, a man believed to be in his 60s or 70s, was walking along the east side of Tully Road when he was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound.

The driver fled the area before authorities arrived.

Investigators are looking for a black 2001-2003 Honda Civic with major passenger and front end damage – including the windshield.

#HappeningNow Officers are on scene of an apparent hit and run collision with one pedestrian deceased. Tully Road between Palmilla and Snyder will be closed for several hours as the investigation takes place. More will follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/C1nYudWqGT — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 10, 2018