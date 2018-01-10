New Year’s Resolutions with Pinterest’s 2018 Trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pinterest User Researcher Larkin Brown is chatting with Mae and Simone about certain trending posts on Pinterest.

Wellness – Gut Health: People are balancing their digestive system with gut-friendly food (saves for “gut health” up 251%)

Fitness – Tai Chi and Yoga Wheel: Fitness and wellness gurus are trying tai chi for its potential to reduce stress and release pain (saves for “Tai Chi” up 189%) and yoga wheels, which stretch the front of the body and massage the spine (saves for “yoga wheel” up 72%)

Healthy Food and Drink – Diet-friendly “air frying:” air frying uses hot air instead of oil for tasty snacks (saves for “air fryer” up 1809%)

Beauty – Lashes: Lashes are the new brows (searches for “lashes” up 152%)