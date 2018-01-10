Remains Found in North Highlands Backyard Identified

SACRAMENTO — Human remains discovered in the backyard of a North Highlands home last month have been identified.

The remains belong to 24-year-old Joseph Michaels, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities were called to a home on Dundee Drive, near Don Julio Boulevard and Larry Way, Dec. 26 where construction workers believed they had discovered human bones in the backyard.

Investigators uncovered an entire human skeleton, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

At the time of the discovery, no one was living in the home. The homeowner, Dimas Velasquez, had been renovating the home after his previous tenants had been evicted in November for not paying rent and leaving the home in terrible condition.

On Jan. 5, Sacramento County authorities identified and arrested Michael Christopher Sager on homicide charges. He has been booked in Sacramento Main County Jail and is not eligible for bail.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton reports investigators believe the Michaels and Sager, both tenants at the home, got into an argument in the summer of 2015, which led to Sager stabbing and killing Michaels.

Hampton told FOX40 there was never a missing persons report filed for Michaels, but he was missing for a couple of years.