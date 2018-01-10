Stockton Police Searching for Missing Twins after Parents Found
STOCKTON — Stockton Police are searching for missing 1-year-old twins after a family was reported missing Jan. 4.
Parents Aaron Ivan Weddles and Princess Dara Canez Walker were found Tuesday, but twins Setina Weddles (female) and Ren Weddles (male) are both unaccounted for.
Photos of the children were not provided but they were described as Black and Cambodian.
Police say the twins’ parents have not been cooperative. Both have been booked into jail on child endangerment charges.
Anyone with information about the missing twins is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.
