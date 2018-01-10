× Stockton Police Searching for Missing Twins after Parents Found

STOCKTON — Stockton Police are searching for missing 1-year-old twins after a family was reported missing Jan. 4.

Parents Aaron Ivan Weddles and Princess Dara Canez Walker were found Tuesday, but twins Setina Weddles (female) and Ren Weddles (male) are both unaccounted for.

Photos of the children were not provided but they were described as Black and Cambodian.

Police say the twins’ parents have not been cooperative. Both have been booked into jail on child endangerment charges.

Anyone with information about the missing twins is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

MISSING CHILDREN ALERT #Stockton

A family was reported missing to SPD on Jan 4. Parents were located on 1/9 but the twins are still missing. Help us locate 1 yr old Setina Weddles (female) & 1 yr old Ren Weddles (male) both Black/Cambodian *no photos of the children available* pic.twitter.com/wH8hxZpDwF — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 10, 2018

