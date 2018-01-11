Adopt a Pet: Lady

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is hanging out with Lady from the Sacramento SPCA. She is in need of a new forever home.

Animal ID 37430605 Species Dog Breed Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix Age 5 years 23 days Gender Female Size Large Color White/Brown Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs Adoption Price $110.00

I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.

I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.

I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.

A real lady, though a chubby one at 78 pounds, whose goal is to stay next to you or cuddled on your lap all the time, Lady is a happy, friendly, gentle girl who usually has a giant smile on her face, is described as a "love bug" and likes to walk along with you or pretty much do anything you want as long as she can be with you.

##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####

Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.