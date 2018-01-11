Adopt a Pet: Lady

Simone is hanging out with Lady from the Sacramento SPCA. She is in need of a new forever home.
|Animal ID
|37430605
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier, American Staffordshire/Mix
|Age
|5 years 23 days
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Large
|Color
|White/Brown
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs
|Intake Date
|12/19/2017
|Adoption Price
|$110.00
I don't have a history with dogs, but bring your dog down to meet with me to see how we get along.
I find cats a little TOO interesting, so best to keep them away.
I don't have a history with kids, but I might do well with them! Bring them down for me to meet.
A real lady, though a chubby one at 78 pounds, whose goal is to stay next to you or cuddled on your lap all the time, Lady is a happy, friendly, gentle girl who usually has a giant smile on her face, is described as a "love bug" and likes to walk along with you or pretty much do anything you want as long as she can be with you.
##### SENIORS FOR SENIORS #####
Because I am 5+ years old, my adoption fees are waived for adopters over the age of 65.