An Inside Job: Bank Employee Accused of Stealing from Customers, Robbing Four Other Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- An accused bank robber is locked up on several federal charges, but it's his day job that is getting a lot of attention.

The FBI released photos Thursday of a man they say is 31-year-old Corey Johnson of Vacaville leaving a U.S. Bank branch inside the Safeway grocery store in Lincoln on Jan. 2 after he passed the teller a note demanding money and claiming he had a gun.

The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleges that Johnson had nearly the same routine during all four of his alleged robberies in Lincoln, Sacramento and Fairfield. He was wearing an Oakland Raiders hate, a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and Converse shoes.

"From what I had heard, it was a note pass, and I think that's probably the least stressful way that it could have gone down," said bank teller Dominic Benavides.

Benavides works for the Golden 1 branch right next door to the U.S. Bank that was robbed in Lincoln. He was working the day of the robbery and wasn't surprised when he learned that all of the notes the robber passed contained phrases that bank employees are trained to recognize. Things like, "I have a gun," "do not hit alarm," "do not be a hero" and "give me your $20s, $50s and $100s."

"Our policy is if you pass a note just hand over the money. Because safety is first priority, so they encourage you to not be the hero, you know what I mean? And just do what they ask for," Benavides said.

The criminal complaint also revealed that Johnson worked at Travis Credit Union in Vacaville until mid-Decemeber, and alleged that he embezzled about $36,000 since September by creating additional ATM cards that were linked to Travis customer accounts.

"Well, he had inside information, I guess. They finally caught him though, that's good," said Lincoln resident Ann Wegner.

Johnson was arrested Monday at a hotel in Dixon. Police say they found him with cash and several items of clothing that were described by witnesses, including the Raiders cap and Converse shoes.