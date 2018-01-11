Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kick off the new year right—incognito and in high gear with a modern-day masquerade party inspired by the wildness of your imagination and the Crocker’s Masters of Venice exhibition. From Targaryens to Lady Gaga to meta-humans from Starling City, grab your mask and a costume for a fun evening of magic, mystery, music, and mystical mayhem. Electric violinist Sasha Tkacheff's slick strings will get everyone dancing, and that’s just added spice. To ensure things are classy, there’s ballroom dancing and a human-generated light parade. At ArtMix, anything can happen—and it always does! Enjoy $6 drink specials all night. ArtMix is for guests 21+.

More info:

Crocker Art Museum Artmix: Masquerade

Tonight 6 - 9:30pm

216 O Street

CrockerArt.org/Events

Facebook: Crocker Art Museum