Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bliss Marketplace is a monthly vintage market held in a 10,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Rancho Cordova. We have over 65 vendors offering a variety of unique vintage, handmade and repurposed furniture and décor.

More info:

Bliss Marketplace

Customer Appreciation Sale

Saturday and Sunday

2529 Mercantile Dr. Suite C

Rancho Cordova

(916) 595-0925

VintageBlissMarketplace.com