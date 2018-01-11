Driver Sought after Deadly DUI Crash

MODESTO — Police in Modesto are looking for a woman they say crashed into a tree in early May, killing one of her passengers and injuring two others.

The crash happened May 5 along Pelandale Avenue. Police say 20-year-old Destini Kerr was driving under the influence when she lost control of her Honda Civic, drove into a field and crashed into a tree.

According to investigators, Kerr is wanted for driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.

Anyone with information about where Kerr may be is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department or the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers.