Edible THC Options Shrink with Recreational Pot Legalization

SACRAMENTO — Before the legalization of recreation marijuana this year in California, a medical marijuana patient wanting “edibles” at A Therapeutic Alternative in Sacramento would have plenty of options.

“Fifty to 60, maybe even up to a hundred products, literally everything from drinks to chocolates to cookies,” said Danny Kreen, manager at A Therapeutic Alternative.

But now, for dispensaries that serve both recreational and medical patients, options are very much limited.

“We only have a few options now,” said Kreen.

The reason for the lack of choices is a direct result of manufacturers playing catch-up with new state laws, said Kreen.

Unlike when only medical patients could legally buy edibles, the recreational sale means new limits on how much THC can be bought.

Each bag of candy or bar of chocolate can only contain 100 milligrams of THC, and each piece inside must be individually wrapped and contain no more than 10 milligrams.

Marijuana experts believe the lack of variety will be expanded upon significantly in the next few months, but since state laws on dosage were only finalized at the end of 2017, it’s going to take some time before manufacturers are mass producing at, or under, the state limit.

“Honestly two, maybe three companies that we work with are able to offer us products that were compliant with adult use — and even those products that we do get, they sell very quickly” Kreen said.