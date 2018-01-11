Former DNC Chair Brazile Speaks at MLK Breakfast in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile spoke to members of the California Legislative Black Caucus on Thursday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast.

"This is our annual opportunity to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King," Asm. Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, told FOX40.

Brazile was the keynote speaker at this year's breakfast.

"We are not going back. We are going to be the generation that seeks progress," she said.

Brazile says her party missed the mark in 2016, but added that Dr. King was most active in his 20s and 30s -- the same age as current millennials. She said that gives her hope for young voters.

"Dr. King thought that the ballot was a very important tool to use in order to change society. And we have to motivate a new generation of Americans -- millennials -- to vote," Brazile said. "They will become the largest electorate in our country in this upcoming election season. So I think the best way to motivate them is to run, lead, serve, and help make a difference in this country."

Brazile said 2017 was the year the Democratic Party "came out of the wilderness," citing Doug Jones' win over Roy Moore in the race for an Alabama Senate seat and California's continued focus on what she called "progressive ideals."

She added that she feels encouraged for 2018, and predicts a "Big Blue Wave."

"I think 2018 is going to be a great year. We are going to see a great awakening. This is a year to talk about ideas that Dr. King expels," Brazile said. "Ideas that would bring the country forward, that would bring the American people together, that would heal the what I call racial and partisan divides in our country, and I think the party is going to provide that to the American people."