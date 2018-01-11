Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Mae are chatting with Bill and Giuliana Rancic about the best ways to keep New Year's resolutions.

Set resolutions as a family: Setting your resolutions as a family increases your chance of following through. That success is even greater when you schedule a progress check-in, holding each other accountable.

Write them down: When you write down your resolutions and post them in a common area of your home, you’ll be reminded every day of what you’re working to achieve.

Get the right stuff: Families are more motivated to make meaningful lifestyle changes when they purchase new items that support their resolutions.

Focus on the reward: To keep your resolution, you’ll need to change your habits. Find a new routine, such as a morning run or device down time, and implement a reward such as a favorite post-run breakfast or device-free family game.