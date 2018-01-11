Pet Grooming Business Struggling to Stay Open Asks for Community’s Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "Who's a beautiful girl?"

This beautiful girl just got a fresh cut at Pinkiepoo Pet Grooming Salon.

Owner Victoria Beals cleans up this pup just like she's been doing for years at this Sacramento pet spot, but business isn't what it used to be.

"We don't know what to do, you know?" Beals said.

Beals says Pinkiepoo was broken into and vandalized multiple times recently. Equipment, grooming tools and a credit card processor all stolen. The sign on the front of their building -- spray-painted.

The owner, who suffers from fibromyalgia says she's lost a lot of clients.

"We've been hearing things like, 'Oh, we heard you guys were closed," Beals said.

She's trying to keep her head above water and wants her business to stay open, but it's tough.

That's where Jasper Ainsworth and Oliver come in.

"She saved us," Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth knows what it's like to be down on your luck. He says he was homeless and close to giving away his service dog until he walked into Pinkiepoo and met Beals. She gave him a job and a place to stay.

"I come from a bad place. I don't have parents. She's taken me under her wing and has been helping me," Ainsworth said.

Now he wants to return the favor and save her business the way she saved him by putting out a plea to the community.

"I want this place to keep going. It's amazing. We need to find clients, we need people to come in," he said.

Pinkiepoo will keep its doors open until they're forced to close, but both Ainsworth and Beals hope it won't get to that point.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the salon.