Sister of Woodland Crash Victim Missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMS -- Karen Garcia has been missing since Monday, the day after her sister Jessica was one of six people killed in a fiery, head-on crash near Woodland.

Thursday, Jessica's body was returned to her family in Williams -- a burden the family must deal with on top of searching for Karen.

"We need your help, your support. We really need you," sister Ava Garcia Singh said.

Williams Police took a missing person report Tuesday. Police say Karen left her parents home in Williams on Sunday and was seen Monday at her Colusa apartment. She told family members she was going shopping in Roseville. She never returned home.

"Jessica just passed away and it's really hard to assimilate that she's not here with us anymore," Garcia Singh said. "Everything is probably just so hard for (Karen)."

Police don't have any reason to suspect foul play is involved, nor do they have any specific reason to believe Karen's life is in danger.

Some of Karen's friends spent Thursday walking through Roseville, posting flyers.