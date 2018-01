Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Chad Prather is in the studio with Paul with the details on his upcoming stop in Modesto on his Star Spangled Banter Tour.

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Gallo Center for the Arts

1000 I Street, downtown Modesto

For Tickets: 209-338-2100 GalloArts.org

Doors Open: 7:30 p.m.

Show Time: 8 p.m.

TICKETS: From $19-$55*

(All *$55 tickets to this event include a *VIP Experience, to meet and have a photo with Chad Prather)