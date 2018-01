TRACY — Police in Tracy are looking for a man, and suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Shane Dolera, 62, was reported missing on Jan. 3. Investigators did not say where or when he was last seen.

Detectives said they believe foul play was involved, based on their investigation.

Anyone with information about where Dolera may be is asked to contact Tracy Police Detective Jarrod Jesser at (209) 831-6640 or Detective Camillo Swiger at (209) 831-6648.