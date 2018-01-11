Walmart Closing 63 Sam’s Club Stores Nationwide, Including One Sacramento Location

SACRAMENTO — Business Insider reports that Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club locations.

Three of those stores are in California, and one is in Sacramento. With the El Camino Avenue location closing, the remaining Sacramento location is on Power Inn Road.

The El Camino Avenue location appeared to be removed from the Sam’s Club website Thursday. An employee of that location told FOX40 she learned of the store’s closure via text message.

Workers in Texas reportedly learned of the closures Thursday morning when they saw notices posted outside. Business Insider reported 10 of the stores would become distribution centers and employees would have to reapply.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

News of the closures came the same day Walmart announced higher starting wages, more benefits, and bonuses for workers.

