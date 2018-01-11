Your Weekend, January 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have some fun things for you to do.

Peter Pan

Sacramento Theatre Company

Thurs & Fri 7pm; Sat 2pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm

Dine Downtown Restaurant Week

Midtown and Downtown Sacramento

Times vary by restaurant

Total Health and Fitness Expo

Cal Expo

Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 10am-5pm

Easyriders Bike Show

Sacramento Convention Center

Sat 10am-7pm

Make It A Night Pick:

Ozomatli and Sol Peligro

Crest Theatre

Fri 7:30pm

WHERE TO EAT: Empress Tavern

WHERE TO GET A DRINK: Bennigan's