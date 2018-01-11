Your Weekend, January 11

Posted 11:13 AM, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:12AM, January 11, 2018

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have some fun things for you to do.

Peter Pan
Sacramento Theatre Company
Thurs & Fri 7pm; Sat 2pm & 7pm; Sun 2pm

Dine Downtown Restaurant Week
Midtown and Downtown Sacramento
Times vary by restaurant

Total Health and Fitness Expo
Cal Expo
Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 10am-5pm

Easyriders Bike Show
Sacramento Convention Center
Sat 10am-7pm

Make It A Night Pick:
Ozomatli and Sol Peligro
Crest Theatre
Fri 7:30pm

WHERE TO EAT: Empress Tavern
WHERE TO GET A DRINK: Bennigan's