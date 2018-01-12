20-Year-Old Found Shot Outside Stockton Food 4 Less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A 20-year-old shooting victim was found Friday outside of a Stockton Food 4 Less.

Detectives were called to the scene in the parking lot on March Lane after 4 p.m., according to the Stockton Police Department.

The 20-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

A person who claimed to have been inside the Food 4 Less at the time of the shooting said the store was in lockdown. She told FOX40 the victim allegedly ran into the store for help and was bleeding on the floor as employees attempted to revive him.

We saw investigators checking out one of the cars still left in the parking lot. Food 4 Less on March Lane in Stockton is still open despite the shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/Vlrk1bndKI — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) January 13, 2018

