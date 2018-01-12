After Collecting Permit Fees, Calaveras County Votes to Ban Commercial Cannabis Growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALAVERAS COUNTY -- In a 3-2 decision, the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors voted to ban commercial marijuana grows in the county.

Many find the vote problematic because the county introduced its emergency ordinance in May of 2016, which essentially opened the market for anyone in Calaveras County to apply for a permit to grow marijuana.

Farmers not only paid the necessary fees for permit applications, which netted the county $3.7 million in fees in addition to $5 million in cultivation taxes, but many have also invested tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars into legal farms.

Now, their once-legal activity has been banned.

Growers tell FOX40 the county is giving them 120 days to become compliant.

Some growers say they plan to sue to recoup their losses, plus damages.