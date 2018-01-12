Authorities Respond to ‘Possible Hostage’ Situation On Board Greyhound Bus

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN-TV) — Authorities are on the scene of a “possible hostage situation” involving a Greyhound bus on I-94 in Illinois.

FOX40 sister station WGN-TV reports all lanes are shut down in both directions at Highway 173 outside of Wadsworth.

Unconfirmed reports say a person on board has a gun and are holding the 45 passengers hostage.

Illinois State Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.