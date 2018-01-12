California Man Charged in Kansas for Fatal Hoax Call

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of an unarmed man in Kansas has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Barriss made his first court appearance in Kansas on Friday following his extradition from Los Angeles. The 25-year-old is also charged with giving false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer. Bond is set at $500,000.

Prosecutors allege Barriss was in Los Angeles when he called police on Dec. 28 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita, Kansas. When police responded to the address, an officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after he opened his door.

Barris has a history of making such hoax calls, which are sometimes called “swatting.” A message left for the local public defender’s office wasn’t immediately returned.