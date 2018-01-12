CHP: Driver Used Chucky Doll for the Carpool Lane

CONCORD — One Contra Costa County driver thought they had a “friend ’til the end” when they used a Chucky doll to pass other cars while getting on Highway 4 in Concord.

We know JON GRUDEN is back, and we love it too, but this will definitely not work as your carpool passenger! But hilarious! A for effort,… and here’s your carpool ticket. pic.twitter.com/qDBY0rlze7 — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) January 12, 2018

Geographically speaking, the doll was more than likely a reference to new (again) Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden — whose nickname is Chucky — and not the murderous doll from the “Child’s Play” movies.

CHP Contra Costa says the driver was able to pass 25 to 30 cars on the Solano Way eastbound onramp in Concord.

Officers said they were impressed, but still gave the driver a ticket.

The fine for driving illegally in a carpool lane in California is $481.