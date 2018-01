Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the kitchen with Chef Jamie Morris from Blue Prynt Restaurant and Bar as he cooks bone-in pork chop, with a whole grain mustard demi-glace, cinnamon apple compote, broccolini and a sweet potato puree.

Blue Prynt Restaurantand Bar will be participating in Dine Downtown where participants can experience the city's gourmet food scene. This event will benefit social services and food literacy programs in Sacramento.