Come see a hall filled with custom motorcycles vying for awards and chances to be featured in Easyriders Magazine, as well as a chance to move up to the national finals competition in Columbus, Ohio. There will be live music by the Fryed Brothers Band, performances by the Purrfect Angelz, original boardtrack racers by Billy Lane, a display of original artwork by Dave Mann, drift trike demos and door prize giveaways.

More info:

Easyriders Bike Show

Saturday

10 am - 7pm

Sacramento Convention Center

EasyRidersEvents.com

Michael Lichter Photography

LichterPhoto.com