Former Mayor of Roseville Dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The former Mayor of Roseville F.C. "Rocky" Rockholm died Thursday at the age of 73 following a short illness, the City of Roseville wrote in an announcement.

Rockholm served as mayor from 2002 to 2004 as well as 2006 and was the Placer County District 1 Supervisor from 2007 to 2011.

He served on the City of Roseville Planning Commission and the City Council. For 15 years he worked for the city's police department as an officer, sergeant and K9 officer.

Scott Rockholm sent the following statement to FOX40 regarding his late father:

"Our father had an incredible story: The father of seven children, 34 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. He had a legacy that will last a lifetime. The community has truly lost a great leader."

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Estates Drive.