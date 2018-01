This week for In Your Neighborhood, Darren is enjoying his time out in the wilderness in Nevada City. He spends time at:

Nevada Theatre 401 Broad Street

Oldest theatre building on the West Coast that continues to operate as a theatre.

Built in 1865 - 152 years old. More than 200 seats

Deer Creek

Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Co - 211 Commercial Street

National Hotel - 211 Broad Street