Nevada City Restaurant Doing Great a Year after Flooding 3 Times

NEVADA CITY -- Lefty's Grill, a staple in Nevada City, was under water this time last year.

Deer Creek swelled from record-breaking rain, and the restaurant flooded three times.

Now, it's a much different story. Owners Chris Duncan and John Cammack were determined to keep Lefty's afloat. After months of renovations and new flood protections, their restaurant came out on top.

"It was a surprise to us all, but we came out swinging, we dug deep, and we actually had really great success in 2017," Duncan said.

Duncan and Cammack said it was a long road, but they're now doing better than ever. They're glad they were able to stay in the Nevada City comunity.