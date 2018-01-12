Officials Search for Teens Who Attacked Group Home Caregiver, Stole His Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOOMIS -- Three teens from a Loomis group home, who were accused of brutally attacking their caregiver, severing his finger and stealing his truck, are still at large.

In the early morning hours Tuesday, the teenagers viciously assaulted their caregiver, a man in his 20s. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the man was beaten and dragged at a Koinonia Group Home for troubled teens in Loomis. His injuries were severe, but not life-threatening.

The victim's mother told FOX40 her son was still recovering from the attack, but he was looking forward to going back to work.

"We loved those boys," she said. "I've volunteered for Koinonia for almost 14 years, so this effects the family. We also want them prosecuted to the full extent."

The three have not been caught and twice on Thursday eluded CHP officers during a high-speed chase in Santa Cruz and Salinas. The teens were still driving the silver, four-door Toyota Tacoma pickup truck they stole Tuesday.

Inside the truck were the keys, address and garage door opener to the victim's home that he shares with his parents.

"We've been changing locks and securing the house," the mother said.

The Koinonia Group Home where the attack happened is a highly supervised but unlocked facility. It serves as a treatment center for substance abuse and mental health.

All three suspects have felony arrest warrants out for their apprehension.

FOX40 reached out to Koinonia Family Services Friday night for comment but they did not return the calls.

If you have any information on the three teens you are urged to call the Placer County Sheriff's Office.