Rangers Remind American River Parkway Visitors to Be Aware of Wildlife, including Mountain Lions

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Sacramento Regional Parks issued an advisory Friday for mountain lions in the American River Parkway.

They say that it's a natural habitat for the big cats and that people should not be alarmed because they are typically shy creatures.

While many users of the American River Parkway know that mountain lions are present, a good amount of walkers and joggers were surprised to find out that they are in the area.

The advisory says that if you should run into a mountain lion, do not run away because it may give chase. Instead, make lots of noise, make yourself look bigger and give the mountain lion plenty of space to escape. It's highly unlikely that humans would be attacked by the predator.

The advisory was not issued in response to any particular incident, but rather as a general caution to the public. The last reported sighting of a mountain lion in the parkway was three weeks ago, but that sighting was never confirmed.