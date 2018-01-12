Recognize This SUV? Roseville Police Say it was Used in an Armed Robbery

ROSEVILLE — Roseville Police are looking for three people they say robbed a man at gunpoint inside his own garage Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the robbery happened around 4 p.m. near Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. Officers say three men went into the man’s garage and demanded property.

The suspects then took off in an older, gray Jeep Cherokee, police said. A surveillance photo provided by the police department shows strips of white tape on the side of the Jeep.

If you see the Jeep, Roseville Police ask you to contact their dispatch at (916) 774-5000 ext. 1. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Officer Mallatt at kmallatt@roseville.ca.us.