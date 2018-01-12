17-Year-Old Arrested in Murder of Stockton Emergency Food Bank Director

STOCKTON — A 17-year-old was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing the executive director of the Stockton Emergency Food Bank.

Mike Donaghy was found dead in one his rental complexes on Valley Oak Drive early Jan. 5. Officials have not yet released a cause of death, but the Stockton Police Department believes the incident was not random.

The teenager has been booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges. His identity had not been revealed.

Donaghy’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Quail Lakes Baptist Church in Stockton.

