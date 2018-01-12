The First Person to Windsurf Down a Mountain

(CNN) — He swapped sea for snow to go where no person has gone before.

Levi Siver, a professional windsurfer used to jumping waves and carving turns in the ocean, performed a world first last year when he took his sport to a snow-capped mountain in Japan.

The 37-year-old, known as “The King of Style,” traveled to Rishiri Island in Hokkaido for a project that had been five years in the making and took 20 days to shoot.

Braving temperatures as low as -13 degrees celsius, Siver was captured making smooth turns in the snow, the first man to give windsurfing an alpine twist.

“I got this exhilarating feeling that I can’t even really describe,” said Siver.

“The idea for this project stemmed from the vision that we could transfer the elements of windsurfing onto a mountain and create the same exhilarating experience the surfer gets on the water.

“I wanted to be the first person to try alpine windsurfing on a finned board. Using a snowboard would actually be optimum for performance, but I really wanted to recreate that unique sensation of windsurfing and to do that I need[ed] a board somewhere in between a snowboard and windsurfing board.”

His specially designed board, like that used for windsurfing, was complete with a fin and without fixed bindings for his feet. Using the large sail, he could harness the wind to guide himself down the mountain.

