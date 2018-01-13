16-Year-Old Male Shot, Killed in Empire; Two Other Teens Injured

EMPIRE — Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed on McNary Court in Empire just outside of Modesto.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday authorities responded to the area for the report of gunshots.

When they arrived, they located three juveniles with gunshot wounds.

All of them were transported to an area hospital.

The 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two shooting victims are expected to survive.

The victim has not been publicly identified and at this time, there is no available suspect information.

Detectives believe the victims were at a party at the home.

Detectives request any witnesses at that party come forward to provide information on the investigation.