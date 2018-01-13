Funeral Held for Stockton Food Bank Director a Day after Arrest Made in Homicide Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Michael Donaghy taught a community the meaning of pride and that, when the work is done, it is OK to lighten up.

"And I've told him this, 'Mike, you've made it absolutely impossible for me to do anything on a lazy level,'" said a speaker at Donaghy's funeral Saturday. "It's got to be done, it's got to be done right."

"He was either straight on or he was all out laughing," said another person close to the 60-year-old public servant.

On Saturday, family and friends of Donaghy gathered at Quail Lakes Baptist Church in Stockton.

"It's been very hard, but this has been a time where I am very thankful for my faith," said Donaghy's wife Debra.

A day before the executive director of the Stockton Emergency Food Bank was remembered at his funeral, Stockton police announced that they arrested a 17-year-old for Donaghy's murder.

Prior to the service Donaghy's wife Debra and their son Justin talked to FOX40. They said they believe the justice system will take care of punishment for the suspect, and that while many thoughts are with them as they grieve, their thoughts are with the person that police believe is responsible.