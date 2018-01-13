Hawaii Emergency Officials Say Alert of Ballistic Missile Threat was Mistake

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

Omg pic.twitter.com/ZbDTL1rcaF — Michelle Broder Van Dyke (@michellebvd) January 13, 2018

STATEMENT: While I am thankful this morning’s alert was a false alarm, the public must have confidence in our emergency alert system. I am working to get to the bottom of this so we can prevent an error of this type in the future. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 13, 2018

I am meeting this morning with top officials of the State Department of Defense and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to determine what caused this morning’s false alarm and to prevent it from happening again. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 13, 2018

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018