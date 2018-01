SOUTHÂ SACRAMENTO — A man is suffering from serious injuries after being shot while in a South Sacramento business.

Police say the incident happened around 11 a.m. in the area of South Land Park Drive and Florin Road.

It is unknown if others were in the business at the time of the shooting.

The suspect fled in a car.

At this time, police have not released any additional information on the victim or suspect(s).

