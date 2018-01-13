Suspect, Family Members Attack Officers During Arrest in Stockton

STOCKTON — Officers attempting to arrest a suspect in Stockton Saturday were attacked by the suspect and his family members.

Around 11:15 a.m. officers responded to calls reporting a pregnant juvenile had been hit multiple times by her brother.

The Stockton Police Department reports when officers arrived at Chatsworth Circle and approached the girl’s sibling he refused to cooperate and kicked an officer in the groin.

As the suspect tried to get away his family members began hitting the officers and grabbing at their equipment, according to the police department.

Backup arrived on scene and the suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

The police department is still investigating the family’s violent involvement in the arrest.