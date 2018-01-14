Body Found in Car in Woodland Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Police found a body Sunday inside a car in a Woodland parking lot.

Just after 3 p.m. Woodland police received a call about a body inside of a blue Honda sedan. The car was located in the middle of the Marshalls and CVS Pharmacy parking lot at 45 West Main St.

The license plate matches the vehicle belonging to missing Williams 21-year-old Karen Garcia. Police have not confirmed the identity of the person found in the car.

According to the Williams Police Department, the 21-year-old was reported missing Jan. 9. Family says the night of Jan. 7, the same day Garcia's 19-year-old sister Jessica and four of her friends died in a crash in Woodland, Garcia left their home in Williams to go shopping.

The family received a text from Garcia the next day, when she was last seen at her Colusa apartment, according to police. She told her family she was in Roseville and would be heading to Vacaville.

The Williams Police Department originally stated they did not suspect foul play was involved in Garcia's disappearance and did not believe she was in danger.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night in Williams for the victims of the head-on crash.

