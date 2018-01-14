Car Goes Airborne, Slams Into 2nd Floor of Southern California Office

SANTA ANA (AP) — Authorities say two people escaped serious injuries when the car they were in went airborne and slammed into the second floor of a Southern California dental office.

Orange County fire officials say the Nissan Altima hit a center divider early Sunday, soared into the air and plowed into the top floor of the two-story structure in Santa Ana.

The sedan’s front half was wedged inside the building while the back half hung out about 10 feet above a sidewalk.

OCFA on scene in SANTA ANA of a vehicle into a building. One person still trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/sWmtovu0Kd — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

Officials say a small fire injured one person who managed to get out of the car unassisted. Authorities had to rescue the second person.

Crews will use a crane to remove the car from the building.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.