Many Fondly Remember 20-Year-Old Killed in Food 4 Less Shooting

STOCKTON — Days after a 20-year-old was shot and killed outside of a Food 4 Less in Stockton many who knew him have come forward to honor his memory.

A customer who was inside the supermarket on March Lane Friday afternoon told FOX40 Chris Combs rushed inside the store for help. He had been shot and was bleeding on the floor.

Combs was taken to an area hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his wounds.

On Sunday, FOX40 went to Combs’ old high school, visiting with those who remember him fondly.

When Mel Suguitan, the music teacher at Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton when Combs was a student there, he knew he was gifted.

“He’s one of those individuals you look for in your career,” Suguitan said. “The best bassist I’ve ever had. He had range, resonate very low and he could go very high.”

Suguitan has taught music for two decades and says Combs was the student he will always remember.

“He was one of those very special… you just don’t come across him that often in a teaching career,” Suguitan said.

The Stockton teacher remembered Combs loved his mother and would always look forward to going home to eat whatever she had cooked up.

Randy Ran taught Combs during his senior year at Cesar Chavez High School and along with Combs’ classmate Florence Woods told FOX40 he was the most positive person they knew.

“He always wanted to pursue music,” Woods recalled. “He always wanted to make people happy and he didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve it at all.”

They have been left in shock in the wake of the shooting.

“I couldn’t feel a thing,” Ran said. “I remember at first my mind was blank. I read the message and I was like, ‘Not him.'”

Those who knew Combs say they are planning a benefit concert for him. A date for the concert has not been determined. A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses.

“Whenever you’re around him you just get a positive vibe, it just spreads around and that’s just the kind of person he is,” Ran said. “He really is an angel of God.”

The Stockton Police Department is still investigating the deadly shooting and have not reported any suspect information or details regarding a motive.